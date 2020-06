Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage new construction valet service

ENJOY THE STUNNING VIEWS OF THE NEW YORK CITY SKYLINE RIGHT FROM YOUR ROOM OR HEAD TO THE ROOFTOP TERRACE WHERE YOU'LL FIND FURNISHED COUCHES AND CABANAS WITH BBQ GRILLS FOR YOUR PLEASURE. THIS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED HIGH RISE IS FULL OF LUXURY AMENITIES INCLUDING FITNESS CENTERS, LOUNGES, 24 HOUR DOORMAN AND CONCIERGE. VALET AND INDOOR PARKING ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL TENANTS. ALL AMENITIES ARE COMPLIMENTARY AND ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTTHIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE ON THE RIVERFRONT OF ASTORIA. KING SIZE BEDROOM FEATURING FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WHICH BRING IN PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT.GOURMET ISLAND STYLE KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ROMAN MARBLE BATH WITH MIRRORS AND MEDICINE CABINETS. HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL OAK WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. HEAT, HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED. *** ALL PETS ARE WELCOME **FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis192066