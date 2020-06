Amenities

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT this Saturday at 12 pm Text me to schedule.Welcome to this gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment! Only 25 minutes from midtown Manhattan! HEAT and Hot WATER are INCLUDED. Tenant pays electricity and cooking gas. NO PETS, please.Sun drenched living room overlooking in the front yard. Eat in kitchen with Cappuccino kitchen cabinets and lovely countertops. Access to the shared backyard.Well sized bedroom with big window! Wooden floors though out the apartment with extra storage closets.A beautiful place to call home.Three blocks away from a mall with all the amenities. Call me to schedule KW238744