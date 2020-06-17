25-19 27TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator parking bike storage garage

Astoria 27 is a seven story luxury rental building in the heart of one of New York's most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods. Astoria 27 offers spacious, sun-drenched apartments with high-quality finishes for comfortable living. Every apartment has outdoor space and from your private roof deck cabana you can enjoy free rays, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, the RFK (Triboro) Bridge and nearby Astoria Park. Studio and 1 Bedroom apartments. Elevator building. Fully enclosed & electronically gated parking garage. Video intercom system. Integrated video surveillance security system. Private storage & bike rooms. Roof deck cabanas with panoramic views. oxford651587