All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 25-19 27TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
25-19 27TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

25-19 27TH ST.

25-19 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25-19 27th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Astoria 27 is a seven story luxury rental building in the heart of one of New York's most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods. Astoria 27 offers spacious, sun-drenched apartments with high-quality finishes for comfortable living. Every apartment has outdoor space and from your private roof deck cabana you can enjoy free rays, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, the RFK (Triboro) Bridge and nearby Astoria Park. Studio and 1 Bedroom apartments. Elevator building. Fully enclosed & electronically gated parking garage. Video intercom system. Integrated video surveillance security system. Private storage & bike rooms. Roof deck cabanas with panoramic views. oxford651587

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-19 27TH ST. have any available units?
25-19 27TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 25-19 27TH ST. have?
Some of 25-19 27TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-19 27TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
25-19 27TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-19 27TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 25-19 27TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 25-19 27TH ST. does offer parking.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25-19 27TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. have a pool?
No, 25-19 27TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 25-19 27TH ST. has accessible units.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25-19 27TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25-19 27TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-19 27TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice