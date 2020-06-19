All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

23-01 41st Avenue

23-01 41st Avenue · (516) 587-0306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-01 41st Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
new construction
This is an incredible TRUE 2 Bed/1Bath apartment, located in a BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTED BUILDING! Enjoy the comfort of AVAILABLE PARKING SPOTS on-site and a Verizon FIOS wired building! Enter a beautiful open space with oversized windows, great natural light and genuine hardwood floors throughout. The brand new open kitchen features carrera marble counters, awesome space and cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Get pampered in a spacious bedroom, featuring an amazing amount of space, ample storage space and wonderful natural light. You'll also feel extremely comfortable with a shiny full bath and great living space!!This dream apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a newly constructed building! You'll be welcomed by a shiny lobby and conveniently take the elegant elevator up to your new home. For extra comfort, you'll also find an on site parking garage and laundry room.**AREA** This building puts you in prime Long Island City, surrounded by Cafes, Restaurants and Shopping areas, only ONE SUBWAY STOP FROM MIDTOWN MANHATTAN!! F/N/W/7/E/M/R Subway Lines are all within a short walk distance, as well as a City Bike Station right down the block!Local Businesses include The Millstone Tavern***Momento Restaurant***RESOBOX***ORO Restaurant & Lounge***Gordo's Cantina***Crescent Grill**Express Mart***Birch Coffee***LIC Beer Project***House Of Thai***Paramount Caviar***Alma Gourmet***Pain D' Avignon lll***R & M Grocery***Bridge Gourmet***Baker House Market and many more!!!Contact Brian at any time either by phone, text or email for more information or to schedule a viewing. 516-587-0306 Brian@anchornyc.com anchornyc1009257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-01 41st Avenue have any available units?
23-01 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 23-01 41st Avenue have?
Some of 23-01 41st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-01 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23-01 41st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-01 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23-01 41st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-01 41st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-01 41st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
