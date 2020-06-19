23-01 41st Avenue

Amenities

This is an incredible TRUE 2 Bed/1Bath apartment, located in a BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTED BUILDING! Enjoy the comfort of AVAILABLE PARKING SPOTS on-site and a Verizon FIOS wired building! Enter a beautiful open space with oversized windows, great natural light and genuine hardwood floors throughout. The brand new open kitchen features carrera marble counters, awesome space and cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Get pampered in a spacious bedroom, featuring an amazing amount of space, ample storage space and wonderful natural light. You'll also feel extremely comfortable with a shiny full bath and great living space!!This dream apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a newly constructed building! You'll be welcomed by a shiny lobby and conveniently take the elegant elevator up to your new home. For extra comfort, you'll also find an on site parking garage and laundry room.**AREA** This building puts you in prime Long Island City, surrounded by Cafes, Restaurants and Shopping areas, only ONE SUBWAY STOP FROM MIDTOWN MANHATTAN!! F/N/W/7/E/M/R Subway Lines are all within a short walk distance, as well as a City Bike Station right down the block!Local Businesses include The Millstone Tavern***Momento Restaurant***RESOBOX***ORO Restaurant & Lounge***Gordo's Cantina***Crescent Grill**Express Mart***Birch Coffee***LIC Beer Project***House Of Thai***Paramount Caviar***Alma Gourmet***Pain D' Avignon lll***R & M Grocery***Bridge Gourmet***Baker House Market and many more!!!Contact Brian at any time either by phone, text or email for more information or to schedule a viewing. 516-587-0306 Brian@anchornyc.com anchornyc1009257