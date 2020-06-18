All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

22-21 42nd Street

22-21 42nd Street · (646) 335-6190
Location

22-21 42nd Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful gut renovated 2 Bedroom Townhouse apartment is located in the Ditmars Area of Astoria. Large windows throughout the apartment allow ample natural light Luxurious tiled bathroom with rainfall shower and jacuzzi tub Granite kitchen counter-tops New wood cabinetry Stainless Steel Appliances, European style wall A/C units Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the apartment Sorry, no petsThis apartment is close to highly rated schools, restaurants, shops, cafes, bakeries, bars, nightlife, supermarkets, laundromats, and much more right in your area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-21 42nd Street have any available units?
22-21 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 22-21 42nd Street have?
Some of 22-21 42nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-21 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-21 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-21 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 22-21 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 22-21 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 22-21 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 22-21 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-21 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-21 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 22-21 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-21 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 22-21 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-21 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22-21 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22-21 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22-21 42nd Street has units with air conditioning.
