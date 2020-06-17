All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 22-10 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
22-10 80th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

22-10 80th Street

22-10 80th Street · (646) 335-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22-10 80th Street, Queens, NY 11370
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 1 bedroom condo with multiple windows & abundant natural lighting. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout. A Galley kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove with hood, and refrigerator all included plus a large window for fresh air. Combo Washer/Dryer is in unit. The bedrooms fits a King and has a spacious closet for ample storage. The living room fits bulky furniture and opens to a dining alcove allowing for a formal dining table or private home office.Located in the Garden Bay Condos. Just steps from tons of shopping, dining, groceries, and nightlife. Easy access to the BQE, RFK Bridge, and GCP. Bouklis193347

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-10 80th Street have any available units?
22-10 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 22-10 80th Street have?
Some of 22-10 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-10 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-10 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-10 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22-10 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 22-10 80th Street offer parking?
No, 22-10 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22-10 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22-10 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-10 80th Street have a pool?
No, 22-10 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-10 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-10 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-10 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22-10 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22-10 80th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-10 80th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22-10 80th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity