22-10 80th Street

Amenities

Recently renovated 1 bedroom condo with multiple windows & abundant natural lighting. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout. A Galley kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove with hood, and refrigerator all included plus a large window for fresh air. Combo Washer/Dryer is in unit. The bedrooms fits a King and has a spacious closet for ample storage. The living room fits bulky furniture and opens to a dining alcove allowing for a formal dining table or private home office.Located in the Garden Bay Condos. Just steps from tons of shopping, dining, groceries, and nightlife. Easy access to the BQE, RFK Bridge, and GCP. Bouklis193347