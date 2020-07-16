All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

21-81 38TH ST.

21-81 38th Street · (718) 864-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-81 38th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Astoria! Ditmars Blvd! IN THE HEART OF ASTORIA LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Beautiful renovated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.This is a beautiful apartment, located in the heart of Astoria, right on Ditmars Blvd and right around the corner from Steinway Street. This apartment is fully renovated with lots of closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathroom.*Near N and W Trains*Live in Super*Pets Okay Case by Case*Guarantors Welcome*High ceilings allow tons of natural light *Modern moldings, hard wood floors, and six panel doors *Rooftop patio with panoramic view of New York CityLocated directly on Ditmars Blvd, this is a perfect building for anyone looking to live in a vibrant and trendy neighborhood! This pet-friendly building features a courtyard garden, roof access, video intercom systems, and close proximity to award winning restaurants and shops. Offering New York City luxury living, at a fraction of the cost! Close to many Restaurants, Bars, local Supermarkets and even MARTHA"S BAKERY, Dunkin Donuts, and STARBUCKS.Contact Infromation: David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21-81 38TH ST. have any available units?
21-81 38TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 21-81 38TH ST. have?
Some of 21-81 38TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-81 38TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
21-81 38TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-81 38TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21-81 38TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. offer parking?
No, 21-81 38TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-81 38TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. have a pool?
No, 21-81 38TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 21-81 38TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-81 38TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-81 38TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-81 38TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

