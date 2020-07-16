21-81 38TH ST..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Astoria! Ditmars Blvd! IN THE HEART OF ASTORIA LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Beautiful renovated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.This is a beautiful apartment, located in the heart of Astoria, right on Ditmars Blvd and right around the corner from Steinway Street. This apartment is fully renovated with lots of closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathroom.*Near N and W Trains*Live in Super*Pets Okay Case by Case*Guarantors Welcome*High ceilings allow tons of natural light *Modern moldings, hard wood floors, and six panel doors *Rooftop patio with panoramic view of New York CityLocated directly on Ditmars Blvd, this is a perfect building for anyone looking to live in a vibrant and trendy neighborhood! This pet-friendly building features a courtyard garden, roof access, video intercom systems, and close proximity to award winning restaurants and shops. Offering New York City luxury living, at a fraction of the cost! Close to many Restaurants, Bars, local Supermarkets and even MARTHA"S BAKERY, Dunkin Donuts, and STARBUCKS.Contact Infromation: David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com