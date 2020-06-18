All apartments in Queens
21-62 Crescent Street
21-62 Crescent Street

21-62 Crescent Street · (917) 478-7112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-62 Crescent Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
LOCATION:Ditmars: A Manhattan feeling without that city price. Everything is available on or right off Ditmars Boulevard. FEATURES:BEAUTIFUL 1BR. apartment located in a beautiful neighborhood NEAR N TRAIN & in a professionally managed apartment building with an awesome super on site that will immediately take care any issue no matter how minor it may be.Drenched with natural sunlight! High ceilings!EXQUISITE kitchen ; breakfast nook; a lot of cabinet & counter top space!QUEEN sized bedroomwith EXPOSED brick wallsOPEN living room area with EXPOSED brick wallsPlenty of CLOSET SPACE (3-4 closets)AMENITIES:LAUNDRY ROOM , BIKE room, and storage available.SUPER on siteHeat & hot water included!CONTACT:To view BEST to call or text Eleni anytime @ 917-478-7112AXXESS REALTY GROUP LLCPLEASE HAVE ALL PAPERWORK READY.*OVER 20 YEARS IN ASTORIA! I speak English, Greek, Spanish, Italian and French.*Copyright 2020 AXXESS REALTY GROUP LLCEqual Housing Opportunity.All information regarding an apartment or property for sale or rent as well as financing information is deemed to come from reliable sources.No representation or guarantee, however, is made as to the accuracy thereof, and such information is subject to errors, omission, changes, prior sale or rental, commission or withdrawal without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-62 Crescent Street have any available units?
21-62 Crescent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 21-62 Crescent Street currently offering any rent specials?
21-62 Crescent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-62 Crescent Street pet-friendly?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street offer parking?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not offer parking.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street have a pool?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not have a pool.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street have accessible units?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-62 Crescent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-62 Crescent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
