21-62 Crescent Street

LOCATION:Ditmars: A Manhattan feeling without that city price. Everything is available on or right off Ditmars Boulevard. FEATURES:BEAUTIFUL 1BR. apartment located in a beautiful neighborhood NEAR N TRAIN & in a professionally managed apartment building with an awesome super on site that will immediately take care any issue no matter how minor it may be.Drenched with natural sunlight! High ceilings!EXQUISITE kitchen ; breakfast nook; a lot of cabinet & counter top space!QUEEN sized bedroomwith EXPOSED brick wallsOPEN living room area with EXPOSED brick wallsPlenty of CLOSET SPACE (3-4 closets)AMENITIES:LAUNDRY ROOM , BIKE room, and storage available.SUPER on siteHeat & hot water included!CONTACT:To view BEST to call or text Eleni anytime @ 917-478-7112AXXESS REALTY GROUP LLCPLEASE HAVE ALL PAPERWORK READY.*OVER 20 YEARS IN ASTORIA! I speak English, Greek, Spanish, Italian and French.*Copyright 2020 AXXESS REALTY GROUP LLCEqual Housing Opportunity.All information regarding an apartment or property for sale or rent as well as financing information is deemed to come from reliable sources.No representation or guarantee, however, is made as to the accuracy thereof, and such information is subject to errors, omission, changes, prior sale or rental, commission or withdrawal without notice.