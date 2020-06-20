21-42 45th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage

We are pleased to offer a rarely available 1 bedroom (Approx. 900 SF) on Long Island City's landmarked 45th Ave with a shared outdoor roof terrace. There are 3 closets one of which can be used as a home office and a separate kitchen Hardwood floors, and high ceilings, this apartment has all of the pre-war acumens you are looking for. Available for an August 1 move-in. Bike storage and laundry facilities are in the building. Welcome home to the most coveted block in LIC. This owner-occupied building is conveniently located next to the 7, E, M and G trains, a grocery store, post office, and 24-hour deli. Quick commute to Midtown Manhattan. Good credit and income are a must. 2-year lease preferred. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.