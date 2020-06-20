All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 21-42 45th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-42 45th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

21-42 45th Avenue

21-42 45th Avenue · (917) 553-6466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21-42 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
We are pleased to offer a rarely available 1 bedroom (Approx. 900 SF) on Long Island City's landmarked 45th Ave with a shared outdoor roof terrace. There are 3 closets one of which can be used as a home office and a separate kitchen Hardwood floors, and high ceilings, this apartment has all of the pre-war acumens you are looking for. Available for an August 1 move-in. Bike storage and laundry facilities are in the building. Welcome home to the most coveted block in LIC. This owner-occupied building is conveniently located next to the 7, E, M and G trains, a grocery store, post office, and 24-hour deli. Quick commute to Midtown Manhattan. Good credit and income are a must. 2-year lease preferred. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-42 45th Avenue have any available units?
21-42 45th Avenue has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-42 45th Avenue have?
Some of 21-42 45th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-42 45th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21-42 45th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-42 45th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21-42 45th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue offer parking?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue have a pool?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-42 45th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-42 45th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21-42 45th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity