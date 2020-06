Amenities

Be the first tenant!!!Stunning brand new two bedroom available now on a tree-lined residential block in the Upper Ditmars area. Supermarket located just around the corner. Short drive to LGA.In unit washer/dryer. Virtual doorman. European AC. High-end finishes throughout the unitOpen kitchen-living room layout with kitchen island and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Granite countertop.Both bedrooms fit king size beds. Hardwood floors. Gas, heat and hot water included in rent. Small pets (up to 20 lbs) are allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing! Sterling5616