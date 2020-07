Amenities

*Virtual Tour available



This is the perfect opportunity for roommates or large families! This duplex apartment has a ton of space and one of the best private outdoor spaces in the neighborhood! This unit is newly renovated and there is even laundry in the basement.



APARTMENT FEATURES

Private outdoor space

Duplex

Laundry in the basement

1.5 Bathrooms

Central AC

Located Steps away from the M train



Ridgewood is an emerging neighborhood that offers great flexibility to anyone that needs to get to Manhattan on a daily basis. This apartment is just steps away from the M line at Seneca Avenue. The neighborhood also offers great bars, restaurants and nightlife!



Contact me today to see a virtual tour of the space.



*The gross rent is $3,495. The net price is reflected based upon 1 month free on a 12 month lease.



*Pictures are of a comparable unit in the building.