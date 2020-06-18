1823 Palmetto

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pool

Welcome to 18-23 Palmetto,



Unit features:

-King-sized bedroom +

-Large living room

-Oversized windows, wide planked wood-grain flooring and 12 ft ceilings throughout

-Newly tiled marble bath with deep soak tub and enclosed rainfall shower with designed backsplash

-Brand new kitchen with Cesar-stone counter-tops and high end stainless steel by Whirlpool/Summit

-Great closet space

-Central Air and remote controlled ceilings fans

-Video Intercom



The building comes replete with a great roof deck with city views. Minutes from the Seneca avenue M train or the Myrtle-Wyckoff L/M trains. Nearby tons of bars, restaurants and coffee shops like Julia's, The Bad Old Days, Onderdonk & Son's, and Milk and Pull. 20 Minutes to Union Square via L train and accessible to most areas of Brooklyn.



This is one you do not want to miss. Contact us ASAP.