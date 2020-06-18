All apartments in Queens
1823 Palmetto

1823 Palmetto Street · (415) 717-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1823 Palmetto Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Welcome to 18-23 Palmetto, 

Unit features: 
-King-sized bedroom + 
-Large living room 
-Oversized windows, wide planked wood-grain flooring and 12 ft ceilings throughout 
-Newly tiled marble bath with deep soak tub and enclosed rainfall shower with designed backsplash 
-Brand new kitchen with Cesar-stone counter-tops and high end stainless steel by Whirlpool/Summit 
-Great closet space 
-Central Air and remote controlled ceilings fans 
-Video Intercom 

The building comes replete with a great roof deck with city views. Minutes from the Seneca avenue M train or the Myrtle-Wyckoff L/M trains. Nearby tons of bars, restaurants and coffee shops like Julia's, The Bad Old Days, Onderdonk & Son's, and Milk and Pull. 20 Minutes to Union Square via L train and accessible to most areas of Brooklyn. 

This is one you do not want to miss. Contact us ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Palmetto have any available units?
1823 Palmetto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1823 Palmetto have?
Some of 1823 Palmetto's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Palmetto currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Palmetto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Palmetto pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Palmetto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1823 Palmetto offer parking?
No, 1823 Palmetto does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Palmetto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Palmetto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Palmetto have a pool?
Yes, 1823 Palmetto has a pool.
Does 1823 Palmetto have accessible units?
No, 1823 Palmetto does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Palmetto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Palmetto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Palmetto have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1823 Palmetto has units with air conditioning.
