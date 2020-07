Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE Designed by award-winning CetraRuddy Architecture, and developed by JDS Development Group, Saltmeadow is breathing new life into the unique beachside neighborhood of Far Rockaway, Queens.Bound by Beach 5th and Beach 6th Street, centered between Seagirt Blvd. and the ocean, this newly developed community comprises of sixty rental apartments, crafted and designed with quality.