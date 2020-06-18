All apartments in Queens
15838 77th Rd 2fl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

15838 77th Rd 2fl

158-38 77th Road · (718) 930-7252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158-38 77th Road, Queens, NY 11366
Kew Gardens Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2fl · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom apartment near Saint John's University - Property Id: 149178

The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a private house. It has huge size bedrooms with large closets and windows, a large living room, a kitchen, and 4 bathrooms. The apartment is conveniently situated in a quiet and safe neighborhood, is just fifteen-minute walking distance from Saint John's University, and is convenient to all. Fast food restaurants, diner, bank, grocery, laundromat, and public buses found within three blocks from the apartment. The apartment is available immediately, and is ideal for college students and working professionals. utilities are separate. Call 7189307252
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have any available units?
15838 77th Rd 2fl has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have?
Some of 15838 77th Rd 2fl's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15838 77th Rd 2fl currently offering any rent specials?
15838 77th Rd 2fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15838 77th Rd 2fl pet-friendly?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl offer parking?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not offer parking.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have a pool?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not have a pool.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have accessible units?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not have accessible units.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15838 77th Rd 2fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15838 77th Rd 2fl does not have units with air conditioning.
