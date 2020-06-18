15838 77th Rd 2fl

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

4 bedroom apartment near Saint John's University - Property Id: 149178



The apartment is located on the 2 floor of a private house. It has huge size bedrooms with large closets and windows, a large living room, a kitchen, and 4 bathrooms. The apartment is conveniently situated in a quiet and safe neighborhood, is just fifteen-minute walking distance from Saint John's University, and is convenient to all. Fast food restaurants, diner, bank, grocery, laundromat, and public buses found within three blocks from the apartment. The apartment is available immediately, and is ideal for college students and working professionals. utilities are separate. Call 7189307252

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149178

Property Id 149178



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842723)