hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils range oven refrigerator

One Bedroom - Property Id: 269891



Spacious one bedroom for rent

- Walking distance to E and F trains

- Pet friendly

- 1/2 Month Fee

- Heat, water, and cooking gas included

- Newly painted hardwood floors

- Plenty of closet space



Call/text Sam now at (516) Five Eight Nine One Nine Three Four

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269891

