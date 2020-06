Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST....ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Large 1 bedroom in very well maintained luxury elevator building with laundry and live in super on site. Massive living room and foyer area that can easily fir a dining room table, separate windowed kitchen with full size appliances, queen size bedroom, bright and great closet space. Sorry, NO PETSEMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. TheCrestGroupNYC.com