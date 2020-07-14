13-11 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Charming studio apartment in a luxury condo building, The Echelon, located in one of the hottest areas in NYC; Long Island City. Open up the front door and you are immediately greeted by the warm vibrant sunlight streaming through the floor to ceiling windows! This spacious studio features original maple hardwood floors and brick-faced walls. Equipped with a modern gourmet kitchen with fantastic breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.



The Echelon offers bike room, outdoor parking, fitness room, rooftop deck, cold storage, private storage and also has a part-time doorman.



Easy access to the G, E, M, and 7 trains as well as the LIRR. Your choice of three Citi Bike Stations around the building. Literally minutes from Midtown.



Washer and dryer, and dishwasher in unit.



Sorry no pets no smoking.



Available in mid August.,No broker fee!



