Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

13-11 Jackson Avenue

13-11 Jackson Avenue · (917) 603-2891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13-11 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Charming studio apartment in a luxury condo building, The Echelon, located in one of the hottest areas in NYC; Long Island City. Open up the front door and you are immediately greeted by the warm vibrant sunlight streaming through the floor to ceiling windows! This spacious studio features original maple hardwood floors and brick-faced walls. Equipped with a modern gourmet kitchen with fantastic breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.

The Echelon offers bike room, outdoor parking, fitness room, rooftop deck, cold storage, private storage and also has a part-time doorman.

Easy access to the G, E, M, and 7 trains as well as the LIRR. Your choice of three Citi Bike Stations around the building. Literally minutes from Midtown.

Washer and dryer, and dishwasher in unit.

Sorry no pets no smoking.

Available in mid August.,No broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
13-11 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 13-11 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13-11 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13-11 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13-11 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13-11 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13-11 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13-11 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 13-11 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13-11 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13-11 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13-11 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13-11 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
