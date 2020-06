Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is an absolutely stunning 2 level apartment loaded with light and all the comforts of home!! 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths, the ensuite bath is a must see feature!! Laundry in the unit, central hot and cold air, surround sound wired in and security ready! Located next to the Astoria ferry, and close to all transportation, several parks, and the waterfront!!