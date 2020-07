109-05 72ND AVE 4C

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

GORGEOUS STUDIO w. S/S APPLIANCES - SUNNY! - Property Id: 287716



PRIME LOCATION - UPDATED STUDIO - TRENDING $1675

(with June 1st Move Date Offer) *



THE PHOTOS WERE JUST TAKEN TODAY. THIS PRE-MARKET SPECIAL IS A MUST-SEE AS A TOP CONTENDER,



IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. NEW KITCHEN, BATHROOM, ELECTRICAL...



AND THE LOCATION IS EVERYTHING THAT RENTERS SEEK... TO BE STEPS AWAY FROM EVERYTHING.*



CONTACT ME TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE VIEWING TODAY!

LUIS BRIONES

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287716

Property Id 287716



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5892303)