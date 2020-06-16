All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 AM

108-28 69th Ave

108-28 69th Avenue · (917) 494-0531
Location

108-28 69th Avenue, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit * · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
*** Available immediately!
This beautiful and bright Grand detached 2-story single-family house filled with wonderful energy and with the large backyard and 3-car driveway on the large 50 feet x 100 feet lot in the most desirable location of Forest Hills is now available for the lucky tenant!

2 stories with a finished full basement. This house with 4 bedrooms + windowed dining room/Conv. 5th bedroom and 4 baths welcomes you with its large entrance, bright 4 exposures, and beautiful energy. It features oversized rooms, large backyard, fully finished basement with Sauna, private driveway that fits 3 cars and large 50 x 100 lot!

Lot: 50'x100'
Building: 35'x60'
Building SF: approx. 4200

- First Floor: A must-see high ceiling entrance features a gorgeous marble floor and majestic stairways! An elegant living room, an eat-in kitchen, a separate dining room that can be utilized as an additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a bedroom with a delightful garden view!
- Second Floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with window in every room! Oversized master suite with three walk-in closets!
- Basement: Full finished basement with high ceilings features a wet bar, a full bathroom and a sauna room that can be perfectly utilized as a recreation room. Basement also includes a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.
- Private Driveway: The private driveway can accommodate three cars.

The house is conveniently located only steps from E, F, M, R trains, LIRR, bus stops, Queens Blvd, shopping malls, and Austin Street!
Dont miss this wonderful house!

*** Tenant pays the utilities including heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108-28 69th Ave have any available units?
108-28 69th Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108-28 69th Ave have?
Some of 108-28 69th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108-28 69th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108-28 69th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108-28 69th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108-28 69th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 108-28 69th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108-28 69th Ave does offer parking.
Does 108-28 69th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108-28 69th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108-28 69th Ave have a pool?
No, 108-28 69th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108-28 69th Ave have accessible units?
No, 108-28 69th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108-28 69th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108-28 69th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108-28 69th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108-28 69th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
