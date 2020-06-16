108-28 69th Ave

Amenities
*** Available immediately!
This beautiful and bright Grand detached 2-story single-family house filled with wonderful energy and with the large backyard and 3-car driveway on the large 50 feet x 100 feet lot in the most desirable location of Forest Hills is now available for the lucky tenant!
2 stories with a finished full basement. This house with 4 bedrooms + windowed dining room/Conv. 5th bedroom and 4 baths welcomes you with its large entrance, bright 4 exposures, and beautiful energy. It features oversized rooms, large backyard, fully finished basement with Sauna, private driveway that fits 3 cars and large 50 x 100 lot!
Lot: 50'x100'
Building: 35'x60'
Building SF: approx. 4200
- First Floor: A must-see high ceiling entrance features a gorgeous marble floor and majestic stairways! An elegant living room, an eat-in kitchen, a separate dining room that can be utilized as an additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a bedroom with a delightful garden view!
- Second Floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with window in every room! Oversized master suite with three walk-in closets!
- Basement: Full finished basement with high ceilings features a wet bar, a full bathroom and a sauna room that can be perfectly utilized as a recreation room. Basement also includes a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.
- Private Driveway: The private driveway can accommodate three cars.
The house is conveniently located only steps from E, F, M, R trains, LIRR, bus stops, Queens Blvd, shopping malls, and Austin Street!
Dont miss this wonderful house!
*** Tenant pays the utilities including heat and hot water.