10-31 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Retail Space in one of the most sought-after location in Long Island City on Jackson Ave. With the flexibility to open up your business immediately or assume a Barbershop staple in the neighborhood. The area is surrounded by National tenants including local retail, restaurants, cafs, shopping and more. With asking rents over $100/SF the ability to assume the existing lease at $65/SF creates an unmatched opportunity. The offering is for a ~1150SF Turn-Key Barbershop including a lease assignment of a ~8 years remaining. The space is newly renovated, boasting 25 of commercial frontage, high ceilings, recessed lighting, two (2) additional rooms which can be used as an office or hair washing stations, abundant window & wall space for products, and dedicated storage area in the basement.Location, Location, Location right off the Vernon Blvd -Jackson Ave (7) Subway Stop. Some of your neighbors include: Chase, MT&T, State Farm, T-Mobile, Subway, ProHealth Dental, Jacksons Eatery & Bar, Corazon De Mexico, Casa Enrique, Caf Henri, Hupo, Bareburger and more.