10-31 Jackson Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:18 PM

10-31 Jackson Avenue

10-31 Jackson Avenue · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10-31 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit COM #1 · Avail. now

$6,180

Studio · 3 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Retail Space in one of the most sought-after location in Long Island City on Jackson Ave. With the flexibility to open up your business immediately or assume a Barbershop staple in the neighborhood. The area is surrounded by National tenants including local retail, restaurants, cafs, shopping and more. With asking rents over $100/SF the ability to assume the existing lease at $65/SF creates an unmatched opportunity. The offering is for a ~1150SF Turn-Key Barbershop including a lease assignment of a ~8 years remaining. The space is newly renovated, boasting 25 of commercial frontage, high ceilings, recessed lighting, two (2) additional rooms which can be used as an office or hair washing stations, abundant window & wall space for products, and dedicated storage area in the basement.Location, Location, Location right off the Vernon Blvd -Jackson Ave (7) Subway Stop. Some of your neighbors include: Chase, MT&T, State Farm, T-Mobile, Subway, ProHealth Dental, Jacksons Eatery & Bar, Corazon De Mexico, Casa Enrique, Caf Henri, Hupo, Bareburger and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
10-31 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $6,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10-31 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10-31 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10-31 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10-31 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10-31 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
