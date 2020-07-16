Amenities
Charming One Bedroom Apt on the Upper East Side.! - Property Id: 315566
This features a open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/410-e-74th-st-new-york-ny/315566
