410 E 74th St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming One Bedroom Apt on the Upper East Side.!



This features a open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

