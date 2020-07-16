All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

410 E 74th St

410 East 74th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

410 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2375 · Avail. now

$2,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom Apt on the Upper East Side.! - Property Id: 315566

This features a open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/410-e-74th-st-new-york-ny/315566
Property Id 315566

(RLNE5951014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E 74th St have any available units?
410 E 74th St has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 E 74th St have?
Some of 410 E 74th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
410 E 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 E 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 410 E 74th St offer parking?
No, 410 E 74th St does not offer parking.
Does 410 E 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 E 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E 74th St have a pool?
No, 410 E 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 410 E 74th St have accessible units?
No, 410 E 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 E 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
