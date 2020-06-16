5 Crosby Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, modern and large town house with fire place, central heating/ AC, Master suite with Jacuzzi. Livable entrance level. This unit enjoys the use of 4 parking spaces. House is tastefully finished with high efficiency stainless steel appliances. Convenient location with easy access to highways to Manhattan. House is close to award wining magnet schools. Walking distance to metro north train, shops and houses of worship. Easy access to highways. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert