New Rochelle, NY
5 Crosby Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

5 Crosby Place

5 Crosby Pl ·
Location

5 Crosby Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, modern and large town house with fire place, central heating/ AC, Master suite with Jacuzzi. Livable entrance level. This unit enjoys the use of 4 parking spaces. House is tastefully finished with high efficiency stainless steel appliances. Convenient location with easy access to highways to Manhattan. House is close to award wining magnet schools. Walking distance to metro north train, shops and houses of worship. Easy access to highways. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Crosby Place have any available units?
5 Crosby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 5 Crosby Place have?
Some of 5 Crosby Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Crosby Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 Crosby Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Crosby Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 Crosby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 5 Crosby Place offer parking?
Yes, 5 Crosby Place does offer parking.
Does 5 Crosby Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Crosby Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Crosby Place have a pool?
No, 5 Crosby Place does not have a pool.
Does 5 Crosby Place have accessible units?
No, 5 Crosby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Crosby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Crosby Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Crosby Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Crosby Place has units with air conditioning.
