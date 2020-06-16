All apartments in New Rochelle
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place

49 Soulice Place
Location

49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY 10804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining. New hall double sink and Jacuzzi bathroom, new Master bath with Jacuzzi, new tower smart Samsung refrigerator, New hot water cylinder, new attic fan, lawn sprinkler system, central vacuum and updated electrical panel. Perfectly finished lower level with two extra large bedrooms, very spacious family room with fireplace and bar, updated full bath, updated half bath, complete with gleaming wood floors throughout. This home is perfect for the large family and for the Senior Executive. Driveway for up to six cars and extraordinary beautiful front elevations with creative lighting completes this Must See Home. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Soulice Place have any available units?
49 Soulice Place has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 Soulice Place have?
Some of 49 Soulice Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Soulice Place currently offering any rent specials?
49 Soulice Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Soulice Place pet-friendly?
No, 49 Soulice Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 49 Soulice Place offer parking?
Yes, 49 Soulice Place does offer parking.
Does 49 Soulice Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Soulice Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Soulice Place have a pool?
No, 49 Soulice Place does not have a pool.
Does 49 Soulice Place have accessible units?
No, 49 Soulice Place does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Soulice Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Soulice Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Soulice Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Soulice Place does not have units with air conditioning.
