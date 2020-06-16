Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining. New hall double sink and Jacuzzi bathroom, new Master bath with Jacuzzi, new tower smart Samsung refrigerator, New hot water cylinder, new attic fan, lawn sprinkler system, central vacuum and updated electrical panel. Perfectly finished lower level with two extra large bedrooms, very spacious family room with fireplace and bar, updated full bath, updated half bath, complete with gleaming wood floors throughout. This home is perfect for the large family and for the Senior Executive. Driveway for up to six cars and extraordinary beautiful front elevations with creative lighting completes this Must See Home. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert