34 Circuit Road

Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach. Enjoy your newer kitchen with newer appliances while preparing your summer meals. This 3rd floor apartment home boasts large windows facing sunrise and sunset; it has original hardwood floors and is 1/2 block from transportation (bus to the city). And, also close to parks, beaches, shopping and schools. You are also a walk away from the beautiful Hudson Park/Beach & Marina. This apartment home is a real jewel with a location you can't be beat!