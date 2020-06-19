All apartments in New Rochelle
New Rochelle, NY
34 Circuit Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

34 Circuit Road

34 Circuit Road · (914) 473-4318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Residence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach. Enjoy your newer kitchen with newer appliances while preparing your summer meals. This 3rd floor apartment home boasts large windows facing sunrise and sunset; it has original hardwood floors and is 1/2 block from transportation (bus to the city). And, also close to parks, beaches, shopping and schools. You are also a walk away from the beautiful Hudson Park/Beach & Marina. This apartment home is a real jewel with a location you can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Circuit Road have any available units?
34 Circuit Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Circuit Road have?
Some of 34 Circuit Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Circuit Road currently offering any rent specials?
34 Circuit Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Circuit Road pet-friendly?
No, 34 Circuit Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 34 Circuit Road offer parking?
Yes, 34 Circuit Road does offer parking.
Does 34 Circuit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Circuit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Circuit Road have a pool?
No, 34 Circuit Road does not have a pool.
Does 34 Circuit Road have accessible units?
No, 34 Circuit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Circuit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Circuit Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Circuit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Circuit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
