Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:56 AM

234 Drake Avenue

234 Drake Avenue · (914) 777-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Residence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Nice Size Bedrooms with Great Closet Space. Apartment Includes: Heat/Hot Water and Access to Laundry Facility. Garage Parking Included, in Process of Building Fitness Room and Close to Town, Bus, Restaurants, and Shops. 1 Mile from New Rochelle Train Station and New Roc. Credit Must be 650+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Drake Avenue have any available units?
234 Drake Avenue has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Drake Avenue have?
Some of 234 Drake Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Drake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 Drake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Drake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 234 Drake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 234 Drake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 234 Drake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 234 Drake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Drake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Drake Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 Drake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 Drake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 Drake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Drake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Drake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Drake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Drake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
