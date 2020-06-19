234 Drake Avenue

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Nice Size Bedrooms with Great Closet Space. Apartment Includes: Heat/Hot Water and Access to Laundry Facility. Garage Parking Included, in Process of Building Fitness Room and Close to Town, Bus, Restaurants, and Shops. 1 Mile from New Rochelle Train Station and New Roc. Credit Must be 650+