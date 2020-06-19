All apartments in New Rochelle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

20 Burling Lane

20 Burling Ln · (914) 494-7047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95. The Millennia offers "Personal Assistant Services" - THE ONLY BUILDING IN WESTCHESTER that offers Dog Walking, Grocery Shopping, Housekeeping, Dog Washing, Fitness Training, Handyman Services, Convenience Store, Catering/Event Planning, Laundry Services, Flower or Liquor Delivery. The Millennia also has 24/7 Full Concierge (taxi requests, laundry pick up & storage, package sending & storage). The Center of The Millennia has a 6 story Atrium w/ glass skylights, Park Benches, Putting Green, huge Trees & Flower Beds. The Rooftop has over 5000 sq ft. of space w/ 22 person Firepit, BBQ's, Lounge Chairs to sunbathe, Picnic Tables, Outdoor Kitchen, Flower Gardens and Hi Res TV. The Social Room has multiple Lounge Areas. Frpl, Sports bar, Pool Table & more. Bike Storage, Garage Parking, Bin Storage & Security!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Burling Lane have any available units?
20 Burling Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Burling Lane have?
Some of 20 Burling Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Burling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Burling Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Burling Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Burling Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20 Burling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Burling Lane does offer parking.
Does 20 Burling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Burling Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Burling Lane have a pool?
No, 20 Burling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20 Burling Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Burling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Burling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Burling Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Burling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Burling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
