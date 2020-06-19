20 Burling Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog grooming area elevator fire pit gym parking pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage

The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95. The Millennia offers "Personal Assistant Services" - THE ONLY BUILDING IN WESTCHESTER that offers Dog Walking, Grocery Shopping, Housekeeping, Dog Washing, Fitness Training, Handyman Services, Convenience Store, Catering/Event Planning, Laundry Services, Flower or Liquor Delivery. The Millennia also has 24/7 Full Concierge (taxi requests, laundry pick up & storage, package sending & storage). The Center of The Millennia has a 6 story Atrium w/ glass skylights, Park Benches, Putting Green, huge Trees & Flower Beds. The Rooftop has over 5000 sq ft. of space w/ 22 person Firepit, BBQ's, Lounge Chairs to sunbathe, Picnic Tables, Outdoor Kitchen, Flower Gardens and Hi Res TV. The Social Room has multiple Lounge Areas. Frpl, Sports bar, Pool Table & more. Bike Storage, Garage Parking, Bin Storage & Security!