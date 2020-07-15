2 Agar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven. Feel like you're living in a beachfront community all year round! Family room opens to gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace, the master bedroom has private deck with water views of the inlet. Tenants have use of the the private association's playground/swings and association's shared dock at the waterfront. Bring your kayak or canoe for wonderful waterfront adventures. Easy to access to the City of New Rochelle's fabulous new downtown. FASNY families will enjoy an easy drive to the Larchmont campus (1.3m/2km: 5 min drive down Route 1)