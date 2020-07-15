All apartments in New Rochelle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2 Agar Avenue

2 Agar Avenue · (914) 582-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven. Feel like you're living in a beachfront community all year round! Family room opens to gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace, the master bedroom has private deck with water views of the inlet. Tenants have use of the the private association's playground/swings and association's shared dock at the waterfront. Bring your kayak or canoe for wonderful waterfront adventures. Easy to access to the City of New Rochelle's fabulous new downtown. FASNY families will enjoy an easy drive to the Larchmont campus (1.3m/2km: 5 min drive down Route 1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Agar Avenue have any available units?
2 Agar Avenue has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Agar Avenue have?
Some of 2 Agar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Agar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Agar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Agar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 Agar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 2 Agar Avenue offer parking?
No, 2 Agar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2 Agar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Agar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Agar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Agar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Agar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Agar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Agar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Agar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Agar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Agar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
