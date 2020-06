Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets

Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat. Master Bedroom, large walk-in closet and luxurious bath. Open floor plan with an island/ bar plus an eat-in-dining area/ or potential office. Spacious living room offers space for formal dining area. Additional 300 sq feet on terrace beckons dockside dinners, late night cocktails and summer long relaxation. Located on Lond Island Sound Inlet with high walkability score. Parking is included. Boat slip may be available for lease. If you are looking for an escape from NYC but want easy commute- look no further!