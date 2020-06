Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO FEE~

Townhouse Features:

~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse

~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light

~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave

~ Private Patio/Outdoor Space

~ Renovated Bathroom

~ Hardwood Floors Throughout & Gas Fireplace

~ Walk in Closets. Plenty of Storage Throughout

~ Washer & Dryer

~ Attic can be used as Office, Nursery, or 3rd Bedroom



~ Property Features:

~ Attached 3 Car Garage

~ 8 Minute Drive to New Rochelle Train Station

~ Close to Transportation & Glen Island Park

~ Close to Shops, Restaurants & more

~ Pets Welcome

~ Guarantors Welcome