All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like
01 Cooley Pl 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, NY
/
01 Cooley Pl 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

01 Cooley Pl 1

01 Cooley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

01 Cooley Place, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
South Side

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bdrm - Property Id: 312263

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312263
Property Id 312263

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5923462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have any available units?
01 Cooley Pl 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, NY.
What amenities does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have?
Some of 01 Cooley Pl 1's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 01 Cooley Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
01 Cooley Pl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 01 Cooley Pl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 offer parking?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 01 Cooley Pl 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 01 Cooley Pl 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with BalconiesMount Vernon Apartments with ParkingMount Vernon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYRoslyn, NYScarsdale, NYFranklin Square, NYSea Cliff, NYHartsdale, NYSands Point, NYNew Hyde Park, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYWilliston Park, NYGarden City South, NYRoslyn Heights, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYSleepy Hollow, NYWestbury, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City UniversitySaint Peter's University