Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Vernon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. PLEASE NOTE: Landlord is offering a 13 month lease with One Month Free. This offer expires on July 31, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
151 E Prospect Avenue
151 E Prospect Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate building in the heart of Mount Vernon. extra large 2 bedroom unit, clean neat and inviting. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of Closets, large living room separate and separate dining area, king-sized bedroom and 1 additional bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
371 Hayward Avenue
371 Hayward Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1425 sqft
A beautiful and meticulously maintained apartment for rent on a private road. This two bedroom lives like a three-bedroom and is located on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Side
105 E Cedar Street
105 East Cedar Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet residential neighborhood well maintained walking distance to Metro-North 25 min to Manhattan close to shopping area, restaurant, coffee shop, and pharmacy much more to offer. Will not last on the market.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park Crescent, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
878 sqft
Welcome to Bronxville Knolls! Here's your chance to rent an updated top floor unit with tons of light and storage. Enter into your own private entrance and walk up the stairs to a foyer that leads to a spacious and sunny living room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
82 Laurel Place
82 Laurel Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOMS WITH FORMAL DINNING ROOM,HARDWOOD FLOORS. HEAT, HOT WATER, 2PARKING SPACES ARE INCLUDED. TENANTS CAN USE THE SIDE YARD ALSO THERE IS COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
22 Sterling Avenue
22 Sterling Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Room on the 2nd Floor Available July 1st 2020! Steps away from Live McLean Ave and Walking Distance to Subway (2 and 5 Train).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3313 Rombouts Avenue
3313 Rombouts Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1546 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms duplex with 2 baths on second floor in a private non owner occupied 2 family house in CO-OP CITY. Full bath with tub and shower. Plenty of street parking. unit is 2 levels with all the bedrooms on the 2nd level.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
128 Vredenburgh Avenue
128 Vredenburgh Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Come bring your BIG beautiful furniture, this VERY spacious 3 bdrm can handle it! This apartment includes a nice size bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, living room, hallway full bath and formal dining with an Eat in
City Guide for Mount Vernon, NY

If you ever need a 5-minute guide to Mount Vernon, just put on your headphones and listen to "Money Earning Mount Vernon" by Heavy D. &amp; The Boyz. It has everything you need to know about Mount Vernon, right from "shopping on 4th Avenue" to getting a burger "from Shabazz" to "cruising on 3rd Street" and "picking up some brew from Big Lou." It's all there in the song. And the part where they call it "moneyearnin" Vernon is not a joke, you need to be have some serious dough to be living here.

Situated in Weschester County, Mount Vernon borders the New York borough of the Bronx on one side (no wonder the real estate prices are so high here). Curiously enough, the city isn't what you would expect a rich New York suburb to be like. Sure, there are parts where all you can see are condos and luxury villas but a drive to the opposite end of the town will take you in to a different neighborhood altogether. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, isn't that supposed to be a part of the charm of New York - the promise of an eclectic blend of people (if you're into that sort of thing). Mount Vernon is also famous for being home to some very prominent celebrities including Denzel Washington, Dick Clark, David Chase, Micheal O'Keefe etc. If your paycheck allows you to live in the better parts of the city, there is no reason why you won't fall in love with it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Vernon, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Vernon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

