177 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY with parking
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 19
If you ever need a 5-minute guide to Mount Vernon, just put on your headphones and listen to "Money Earning Mount Vernon" by Heavy D. & The Boyz. It has everything you need to know about Mount Vernon, right from "shopping on 4th Avenue" to getting a burger "from Shabazz" to "cruising on 3rd Street" and "picking up some brew from Big Lou." It's all there in the song. And the part where they call it "moneyearnin" Vernon is not a joke, you need to be have some serious dough to be living here.
Situated in Weschester County, Mount Vernon borders the New York borough of the Bronx on one side (no wonder the real estate prices are so high here). Curiously enough, the city isn't what you would expect a rich New York suburb to be like. Sure, there are parts where all you can see are condos and luxury villas but a drive to the opposite end of the town will take you in to a different neighborhood altogether. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, isn't that supposed to be a part of the charm of New York - the promise of an eclectic blend of people (if you're into that sort of thing). Mount Vernon is also famous for being home to some very prominent celebrities including Denzel Washington, Dick Clark, David Chase, Micheal O'Keefe etc. If your paycheck allows you to live in the better parts of the city, there is no reason why you won't fall in love with it. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Vernon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.