1 bedroom apartments
323 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
North Side
415 Gramatan Avenue
415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors.
North Side
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
725 sqft
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.
Edenwald
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Southeast Yonkers
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.
Woodlawn Heights
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.
Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park Crescent, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
878 sqft
Welcome to Bronxville Knolls! Here's your chance to rent an updated top floor unit with tons of light and storage. Enter into your own private entrance and walk up the stairs to a foyer that leads to a spacious and sunny living room.
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
Southeast Yonkers
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
Totally Renovated Sponsor Unit! No Board Approval Required! Brand New Kitchen & Bathroom! Beautiful hardwood floors , Commuters dream! Walk to Metro North & Shops! Convenient to all major parkways! Minutes away from The Cross County Mall, as well as
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
Southeast Yonkers
1360 Midland
1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views.
Southeast Yonkers
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.
Woodlawn Heights
4345 Webster Avenue
4345 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,615
*REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOUR*BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS!! * VERY SPACIOUS! * LAUNDRY AND ELEVATOR IN BUILDING!* PRIME WOODLAWN HEIGHTS LOCATION!Apartment features:-Large living/dining area-ample closet space-Great size
1 Cedar Street
1 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
500 sqft
Charming pied de terre in the center of the village in pre-war building with access via front entrance or private entrance. Premier location - near shops, restaurants, movies, school, park and train. Parking Permit $230 Yearly. Village Lots.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
