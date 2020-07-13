/
apartments with pool
145 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY with pool
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Southeast Yonkers
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive
14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,690
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,396
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Kingsbridge
3817 Review Place
3817 Review Place, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
Heat, Hot Water, Gas & Electric included in this pet-friendly, spacious & bright apartment in a lovely, two-family house, located in the Kingsbridge/Riverdale section of the Bronx.
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
Northeast Yonkers
3 Sadore Lane
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated First Floor unit no carpet needed with managment permission. Unit features new kitchen with marble tiles, refinished hardwood floors, renovated bath and lots of closets. Complex offers playgrounds and Pool.
