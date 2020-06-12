/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
375 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
207 E Prospect Ave 3
207 East Prospect Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bdrm - Property Id: 285744 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285744 Property Id 285744 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815221)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
352 S 10 Ave 3
352 South 10th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Mt Vernon, NY Rental - Property Id: 284894 Third floor unit with spacious bedrooms. New kitchen and bath. A must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284894 Property Id 284894 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5797306)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Fifth Ave., #3E
135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4243 Gunther Avenue
4243 Gunther Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1140 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated brick house apartment, with a huge backyard equipped with an in-ground swimming pool ready to entertain family and friends!!! Located in the Wakefield area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
463 Bronx River Rd, #2
463 Bronx River Road, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apartment for rent, available early July 2020. This unit is on the 2nd floor of a two family house located in South East Yonkers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4319 Boyd Ave, #Apt 2
4319 Boyd Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Call 718/850/4000. Spacious fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor of private house. Gorgeous modern eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful bathroom with marble tiles and jetted showers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
114 Texas Ave.
114 Texas Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Similar Pages
Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Balcony
Mount Vernon Apartments with GarageMount Vernon Apartments with GymMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Apartments with ParkingMount Vernon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY