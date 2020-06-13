Apartment List
/
NY
/
mount vernon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

310 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Side
1 Unit Available
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
629 Ely Avenue
629 Ely Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
8875 sqft
JULY/AUGUST RENTAL. Over 1 private landscaped acre on a coveted block. A huge yard for summer fun! 2 Home offices, and ample space for virtual work and study from home for the whole family! Striking foyer with a dramatic curved staircase.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 36

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Vernon, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Vernon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Balcony
Mount Vernon Apartments with GarageMount Vernon Apartments with GymMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Apartments with ParkingMount Vernon Apartments with Pool
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Vernon Furnished ApartmentsMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYPort Washington North, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University