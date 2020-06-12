/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY
South Side
1 Unit Available
175 Washington Street
175 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1300 sqft
This 3+ bedroom, 2 bath duplex is a renovated apartment on the 2nd and 3rd floor of this private home. It's located less then a 1/4 mile from Mount Vernon East Metro North station and less than 1/2 mile to downtown Mount Vernon.
North Side
1 Unit Available
151 E Prospect Avenue
151 E Prospect Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Immaculate building in the heart of Mount Vernon. extra large 2/3 bedroom unit, clean neat, and inviting. Eat in kitchen. Lots of Closets, large living room separate dining area/ third bedroom and king sized bedroom and 1 additional bedroom.
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
South Side
1 Unit Available
39 Elliot Street
39 Elliot Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Updated large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
South Side
1 Unit Available
32 Grandview Avenue
32 Grandview Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This three bedrooms 2 full bathrooms unit will not last! Recently renovated and updated to offer a modern appeal. Utilities are paid by tenant and parking is available for an additional $200 monthly fee.
North Side
1 Unit Available
113 S 7th Ave 1
113 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bdrm duplex - Property Id: 295325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295325 Property Id 295325 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838103)
South Side
1 Unit Available
448 Union Ave 2
448 Union Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3bdrm 2 bath - Property Id: 293223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293223 Property Id 293223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830382)
South Side
1 Unit Available
222 s 5th ave 1st floor
222 South 5th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious apartment near shopping area - Property Id: 246913 Recently renovated , Looking for reliable , courteous tenant to pay on time . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
North Side
1 Unit Available
273 w Lincoln Av 3rd fl
273 W Lincoln Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
3 bdrm - Property Id: 224538 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224538 Property Id 224538 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821959)
North Side
1 Unit Available
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
North Side
1 Unit Available
119 Mount Vernon Ave 2
119 Mount Vernon Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 248490 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
North Side
1 Unit Available
165 Park Avenue
165 Park Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Spacious bedroom apartment, each bedroom has en-suite bathroom. Second floor in a beautifully maintained private house. Perfect location, walk to train, shops and easy access to highways. Lots of street parking.
North Side
1 Unit Available
46 S Bleeker
46 South Bleeker Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on the second floor of a secure building. Unit boast hardwood flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen, walking distance to stores, metro north, and bus stops. Virtual Tour attached
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.
1 Unit Available
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.
1 Unit Available
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
82 Laurel Place
82 Laurel Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
A must see a beautiful updated large 3 Bedroom apartment on the first floor that includes Heat,Hot water,coin Laundry in the basement ,the use of the back yard PLUS 2 car garage
1 Unit Available
105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4116 De Reimer Avenue
4116 De Reimer Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom with open concept living/kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout with 2 updated bathrooms. Min 650 cbr score required along with last 2 years of W2's & tax returns. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
