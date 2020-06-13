Apartment List
/
NY
/
mount vernon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY

Finding an apartment in Mount Vernon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
1917 Strang Avenue
1917 Strang Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Nearby schools include PS 68 School, One World Middle School At Edenwald and PS 723 School. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with large eat-in kitchen and separate living room.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
103 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Yonkers
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
City Guide for Mount Vernon, NY

If you ever need a 5-minute guide to Mount Vernon, just put on your headphones and listen to "Money Earning Mount Vernon" by Heavy D. &amp; The Boyz. It has everything you need to know about Mount Vernon, right from "shopping on 4th Avenue" to getting a burger "from Shabazz" to "cruising on 3rd Street" and "picking up some brew from Big Lou." It's all there in the song. And the part where they call it "moneyearnin" Vernon is not a joke, you need to be have some serious dough to be living here.

Situated in Weschester County, Mount Vernon borders the New York borough of the Bronx on one side (no wonder the real estate prices are so high here). Curiously enough, the city isn't what you would expect a rich New York suburb to be like. Sure, there are parts where all you can see are condos and luxury villas but a drive to the opposite end of the town will take you in to a different neighborhood altogether. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, isn't that supposed to be a part of the charm of New York - the promise of an eclectic blend of people (if you're into that sort of thing). Mount Vernon is also famous for being home to some very prominent celebrities including Denzel Washington, Dick Clark, David Chase, Micheal O'Keefe etc. If your paycheck allows you to live in the better parts of the city, there is no reason why you won't fall in love with it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mount Vernon, NY

Finding an apartment in Mount Vernon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Balcony
Mount Vernon Apartments with GarageMount Vernon Apartments with GymMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Apartments with ParkingMount Vernon Apartments with Pool
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Vernon Furnished ApartmentsMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYPort Washington North, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University