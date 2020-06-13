260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 43
1 of 44
1 of 22
1 of 42
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 5
If you ever need a 5-minute guide to Mount Vernon, just put on your headphones and listen to "Money Earning Mount Vernon" by Heavy D. & The Boyz. It has everything you need to know about Mount Vernon, right from "shopping on 4th Avenue" to getting a burger "from Shabazz" to "cruising on 3rd Street" and "picking up some brew from Big Lou." It's all there in the song. And the part where they call it "moneyearnin" Vernon is not a joke, you need to be have some serious dough to be living here.
Situated in Weschester County, Mount Vernon borders the New York borough of the Bronx on one side (no wonder the real estate prices are so high here). Curiously enough, the city isn't what you would expect a rich New York suburb to be like. Sure, there are parts where all you can see are condos and luxury villas but a drive to the opposite end of the town will take you in to a different neighborhood altogether. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, isn't that supposed to be a part of the charm of New York - the promise of an eclectic blend of people (if you're into that sort of thing). Mount Vernon is also famous for being home to some very prominent celebrities including Denzel Washington, Dick Clark, David Chase, Micheal O'Keefe etc. If your paycheck allows you to live in the better parts of the city, there is no reason why you won't fall in love with it. See more
Finding an apartment in Mount Vernon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.