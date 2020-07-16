Amenities

Welcome to residence 8F at 1 Northside Piers! A bright and spacious 611 SF alcove studio (junior one bedroom) with intelligent floor plan and plenty of space for separation between living room and bedroom. This unit faces East allowing for stunning morning light and views of Brooklyn. Residence 8F features:- Bright and loft-like feel, larger than many one-bedroom apartments- 18-foot long floor-to-ceiling window wall with beautiful Brooklyn and open sky views- Open floor plan with a separate alcove that functions as a bedroom- Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances: Bosch, Thermador, and SubZero- Natural stone quartzite countertops- Full sized vented washer/dryer in unitNorthside Piers is a full service luxury building with everything you need: 24 hour gym, indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, yoga room, massage room, and a fantastic staff (full-time concierge, live-in super, porters, etc.) and there's NO FEE FOR THE AMENITIES. All of this is located on the highly sought after Williamsburg waterfront!