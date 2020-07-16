All apartments in Kings County
1 Northside Piers
1 Northside Piers

1 Northside Piers · (718) 422-2561
Location

1 Northside Piers, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$2,945

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
24hr gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Welcome to residence 8F at 1 Northside Piers! A bright and spacious 611 SF alcove studio (junior one bedroom) with intelligent floor plan and plenty of space for separation between living room and bedroom. This unit faces East allowing for stunning morning light and views of Brooklyn. Residence 8F features:- Bright and loft-like feel, larger than many one-bedroom apartments- 18-foot long floor-to-ceiling window wall with beautiful Brooklyn and open sky views- Open floor plan with a separate alcove that functions as a bedroom- Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances: Bosch, Thermador, and SubZero- Natural stone quartzite countertops- Full sized vented washer/dryer in unitNorthside Piers is a full service luxury building with everything you need: 24 hour gym, indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, yoga room, massage room, and a fantastic staff (full-time concierge, live-in super, porters, etc.) and there's NO FEE FOR THE AMENITIES. All of this is located on the highly sought after Williamsburg waterfront!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Northside Piers have any available units?
1 Northside Piers has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Northside Piers have?
Some of 1 Northside Piers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Northside Piers currently offering any rent specials?
1 Northside Piers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Northside Piers pet-friendly?
No, 1 Northside Piers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 1 Northside Piers offer parking?
Yes, 1 Northside Piers offers parking.
Does 1 Northside Piers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Northside Piers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Northside Piers have a pool?
Yes, 1 Northside Piers has a pool.
Does 1 Northside Piers have accessible units?
No, 1 Northside Piers does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Northside Piers have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Northside Piers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Northside Piers have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Northside Piers does not have units with air conditioning.
