Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel elevator doorman

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

NO FEE! Large 2BR w Private Balcony in Brand New Elevator/Laundry Bldg.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- 1 Full Size Bedroom- Great Living Room w/ Balcony- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Microwave- Closets! Closets!! Closets!!!- Central Heat- NO FEE!!.BUILDING AMENITIES:- Laundry Room- Garage Parking (depends on availability at time of application submission)- Bicycle Storage- Elevator- Virtual Doorman- Video Surveillance Throughout- Verizon / Time Warner access in all rooms.Email with:- Ideal move in date- The credits and income from all applicants and guarantors if any.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent.Guarantors must have 700 credit score, and have an income of 80x the rent..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone!.paulo @ zjamarealty.com