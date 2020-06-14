/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
112 Furnished Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 of 20
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
92 Wharfside Drive
92 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with
Results within 1 mile of Monmouth Beach
1 of 43
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
Rumson
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
Sea Bright
Last updated June 13
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 S Marine Terrace
65 Marine Ter, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$29,000
Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade. Available for Summer 2020 Rental (Memorial Day to Labor Day) but dates are flexible.
Sea Bright
Last updated June 13
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$12,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore.
1 of 13
Last updated December 10
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 Marine Terrace
65 Marine Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade.
Results within 5 miles of Monmouth Beach
Verified
Eatontown
Last updated June 14
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Oakhurst
Last updated June 13
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
Red Bank
Last updated June 13
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
Eatontown
Last updated June 13
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
West End
Last updated June 13
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
West End
Last updated June 13
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
Oakhurst
Last updated June 13
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
