furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 AM
98 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available August 1. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Sea Bright
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$12,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Monmouth Beach
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
West End
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
West End
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
North Long Branch
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
Monmouth Beach
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.
Long Branch City
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
Long Branch City
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy
West End
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
Elberon
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Year round rental. Furnished one bedroom unit. Well appointed ample closet space, pool, great West End location. Perfect rental retreat. Laundry room on site.
North Long Branch
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
West End
735 Westwood Avenue
735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.
North Long Branch
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
Long Branch City
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
Monmouth Beach
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
Elberon
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
Elberon
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
Elberon
295 Oakley Avenue
295 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
Furnished Winter rental in walking distance to Monmouth University! This bi-level home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated bathrooms, plenty of parking in the driveway and 2 large living rooms. Available Labor Day 2020.
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
