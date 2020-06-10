All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 99 Kingsland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
99 Kingsland Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

99 Kingsland Avenue

99 Kingsland Avenue · (718) 734-2710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

99 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Golden opportunity in Williammsburg! Commercial condo in a boutigue condo building for rent in a prime location on a busy avenue. Triple net lease for 5 years. PRICE NEGOTIABLE! Commercial space consists of 800 Sq Ft, with an off street entrance, that can be used as retail or an office. Optional basement and parking. Condo is vacant and available for immediate rental. Located in a boutique 24-unit building near the Graham Ave L Train and equidistant to McCarren, McGolrick and Cooper Parks, this gem is also only a few blocks from Brooklyn Steel, The Meat Hook, The Richardson, Tar Pit (cafe) and several other fabulous amenities, shops and restaurants on Graham Ave.
The building offers a common roof deck and garden, laundry in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have any available units?
99 Kingsland Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 99 Kingsland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 Kingsland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Kingsland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 99 Kingsland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have a pool?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Kingsland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 99 Kingsland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity