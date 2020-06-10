99 Kingsland Avenue

Amenities

Golden opportunity in Williammsburg! Commercial condo in a boutigue condo building for rent in a prime location on a busy avenue. Triple net lease for 5 years. PRICE NEGOTIABLE! Commercial space consists of 800 Sq Ft, with an off street entrance, that can be used as retail or an office. Optional basement and parking. Condo is vacant and available for immediate rental. Located in a boutique 24-unit building near the Graham Ave L Train and equidistant to McCarren, McGolrick and Cooper Parks, this gem is also only a few blocks from Brooklyn Steel, The Meat Hook, The Richardson, Tar Pit (cafe) and several other fabulous amenities, shops and restaurants on Graham Ave.

The building offers a common roof deck and garden, laundry in the basement.