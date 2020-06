Amenities

Welcome to this recently renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with backyard access in the heart of Bushwick! Great layout and plenty of space! Open concept kitchen/living space along with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus a 4th bedroom downstairs (with a window), a second living space and second full bathroom.? 4 BR Duplex w/ finished basement? 2 Full Bathrooms? Central A/C and Heat? Apartment was renovated recently? Virtual Doorman? Shared backyard w/ only one other apartment w/ garden. Great for BBQs, etc.? In building laundry ? direct access from downstairs door.? 2 Living room spaces? Short couple blocks to the Halsey J train.? 6 Month Lease or 1 year lease minimum.