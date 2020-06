Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Oversized Updated Two bed and office for rent heat hot water gas included!Located on quiet tree lined block near Shore Road boardwalk park and Fishing pier 360 views of city. Brand new lighting fixtures in every room Enormous Eat-in Kitchen stove fridge includes ample cabinet as well as counter spaceOversized Formal dining areaPolished hardwood floors through out Plenty of windows sundrenched corner unit. Lots of storage and closets in each room Both King sized bedrooms closet in each bedroomLarge pznrtty in kitchen enough space for third bedroom and office. Near all shopping supermarkets restaurants steps to 24 hr. diners major pharmacies 86th Street Shopping District steps to Shore Road Jogging bike path Ocean boardwalk and Park shops and transportation Steps to R line Bay Ridge Avenue station B8 B63 B16 X27 X37 to the city, short walk to S53 S79 S78 Staten Island Busses Won't last!! Please contact me :Small dogs allowed no cats sorry