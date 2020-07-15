92 George Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this sun-drenched garden apartment in the heart of Bushwick. The apartment has been recently renovated and features an updated kitchen with custom white cabinetry, black granite countertops, custom gray paint and white subway tiles. The space offers a large open living room and kitchen layout with plenty of space for dining and entertaining. The master bedroom is gracious in size, south facing and features three large windows. This railroad style apartment also has an additional room which can be suitable for a home office or den. This apartment also has direct access to a large shared garden. Centrally located between Wilson and Central Avenue where you are surrounded by parks, art galleries, a plethora of nightlife and restaurants such as the famous Roberta's, Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen, 983, Yours Sincerely, and Forrest Point to name a few. Transportation could not be better as the building is blocks from the J, M, Z and L Lines. Available 7/1 or 7/15.