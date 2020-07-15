All apartments in Brooklyn
92 George Street

92 George Street · (917) 576-4724
Location

92 George Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome home to this sun-drenched garden apartment in the heart of Bushwick. The apartment has been recently renovated and features an updated kitchen with custom white cabinetry, black granite countertops, custom gray paint and white subway tiles. The space offers a large open living room and kitchen layout with plenty of space for dining and entertaining. The master bedroom is gracious in size, south facing and features three large windows. This railroad style apartment also has an additional room which can be suitable for a home office or den. This apartment also has direct access to a large shared garden. Centrally located between Wilson and Central Avenue where you are surrounded by parks, art galleries, a plethora of nightlife and restaurants such as the famous Roberta's, Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen, 983, Yours Sincerely, and Forrest Point to name a few. Transportation could not be better as the building is blocks from the J, M, Z and L Lines. Available 7/1 or 7/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 George Street have any available units?
92 George Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 92 George Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 George Street pet-friendly?
No, 92 George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 92 George Street offer parking?
No, 92 George Street does not offer parking.
Does 92 George Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 George Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 George Street have a pool?
No, 92 George Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 George Street have accessible units?
No, 92 George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 George Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 George Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 George Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 George Street does not have units with air conditioning.
