Last updated June 18 2020

91 Garfield Place

91 Garfield Place · (646) 293-7274
Location

91 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
New to the market!! Located in Prime Park Slope! This spacious 1000 sq ft apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on Garfield Pl. between 6th and 5th Ave is not to be missed! It is beautifully renovated and features spacious living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The renovated open concept kitchen has a dishwasher, counter bar, and a washer/dryer is in the unit. There is an additional bike/stroller storage in the building. This apartment is close to many restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops in Park Slope. You are a stones throw away from Prospect Park and have a very easy commute to the city with the R train only 3 blocks away. Chic and trendy 5th Ave is right around the corner and the Park Slope food co-op is very close as well. This apartment is in the PS 321 school zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Garfield Place have any available units?
91 Garfield Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 Garfield Place have?
Some of 91 Garfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
91 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 91 Garfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 91 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 91 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 91 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Garfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 91 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 91 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 91 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Garfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
