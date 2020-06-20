91 Garfield Place

Amenities

New to the market!! Located in Prime Park Slope! This spacious 1000 sq ft apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on Garfield Pl. between 6th and 5th Ave is not to be missed! It is beautifully renovated and features spacious living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The renovated open concept kitchen has a dishwasher, counter bar, and a washer/dryer is in the unit. There is an additional bike/stroller storage in the building. This apartment is close to many restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops in Park Slope. You are a stones throw away from Prospect Park and have a very easy commute to the city with the R train only 3 blocks away. Chic and trendy 5th Ave is right around the corner and the Park Slope food co-op is very close as well. This apartment is in the PS 321 school zone.