Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom apt located in Prime Bay Ridge. Hardwood floors throughout. The living room and formal dining room are open and spacious. The kitchen is new and modern and has a pass-thru counter. into the main space. The bathroom is clean and spacious. Back bedrooms are a good size with windows and lots of closet space. The front of the apt. has an extra small bedroom or HO with a closet. Come see before its gone! Small dogs ok Magner1004