90 Clay Street
90 Clay Street

90 Clay Street · (646) 662-7413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Clay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We've got the apartment everyone's been craving but never thought existed!This lavish one-of-a-kind triplex is an outdoor space lover's dream with three private outdoor spaces including a juliet balcony, a giant patio and topped off with your own private roof deck! The building was originally intended to be condominiums. You can enjoy all of the unique features, bells and whistles without the headaches, costs and hassles involved in renting one. This place has central heating and air conditioning, it's on hot water system, in unit washer dryer and more, all with a simple $20 application and no board approval to qualify.Step through the double door entrance which provides extra security and a vestibule great for coats shoes and umbrellas. The first thing you'll notice upon entering are the soaring 13.5 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling glass windows that soak the apartment in natural sunlight all day long! To the left is a beautiful pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slam proof granite counters, slam proof drawers & cabinets and a breakfast bar which opens to the vast living space. The living room has hardwood floors a crystal chandelier and the juliet balcony looking out onto Clay Street from above a tree. To the right as you enter is very spacious bedroom with en-suite bathroom and floor-to-ceiling glass looking out your massive patio space. The patio's accessible both from the bedroom and living room.Up the stairs to level two is a large standing mezzanine with a big closet and the boiler room which is also home to the in unit washer dryer. the mezzanine has plenty of room to make it an office, den, guest room studio or countless other possibilities. The icing on the cake is up the next and last stairs which lead up to the private wraparound roof deck with stunning panoramic views of the entire Manhattan skyline all the way around to the LIC!Located in the hottest section of Greenpoint, you're close to the rebirth Avenue g train, the growing and popular east river ferry service, and you could even get to the 7 train just over the Pulaski Bridge which is right down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Clay Street have any available units?
90 Clay Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Clay Street have?
Some of 90 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 90 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 90 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 90 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Clay Street has units with air conditioning.
