90 Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

We've got the apartment everyone's been craving but never thought existed!This lavish one-of-a-kind triplex is an outdoor space lover's dream with three private outdoor spaces including a juliet balcony, a giant patio and topped off with your own private roof deck! The building was originally intended to be condominiums. You can enjoy all of the unique features, bells and whistles without the headaches, costs and hassles involved in renting one. This place has central heating and air conditioning, it's on hot water system, in unit washer dryer and more, all with a simple $20 application and no board approval to qualify.Step through the double door entrance which provides extra security and a vestibule great for coats shoes and umbrellas. The first thing you'll notice upon entering are the soaring 13.5 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling glass windows that soak the apartment in natural sunlight all day long! To the left is a beautiful pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slam proof granite counters, slam proof drawers & cabinets and a breakfast bar which opens to the vast living space. The living room has hardwood floors a crystal chandelier and the juliet balcony looking out onto Clay Street from above a tree. To the right as you enter is very spacious bedroom with en-suite bathroom and floor-to-ceiling glass looking out your massive patio space. The patio's accessible both from the bedroom and living room.Up the stairs to level two is a large standing mezzanine with a big closet and the boiler room which is also home to the in unit washer dryer. the mezzanine has plenty of room to make it an office, den, guest room studio or countless other possibilities. The icing on the cake is up the next and last stairs which lead up to the private wraparound roof deck with stunning panoramic views of the entire Manhattan skyline all the way around to the LIC!Located in the hottest section of Greenpoint, you're close to the rebirth Avenue g train, the growing and popular east river ferry service, and you could even get to the 7 train just over the Pulaski Bridge which is right down the street.