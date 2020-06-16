873 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first tenants to live in this gorgeously renovated light-filled brownstone apartment located on a charming street in the heart of Bed-Stuy, This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit boasts a spacious and bright open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, ample storage and a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are large enough to accommodate a Queen bed. There are also top-of-the-line Heating/Cooling systems in place. Laundry option in walk-in windowed closet or space could be used for an in-home office. 873 Lafayette is a few blocks away from the Myrtle J,M,Z and the neighborhood has a variety of eateries, bars and groceries nearby.Brownstone Unit Features Include:- Brand new, gut renovation with luxury finishes- 2 Bedroom/1 Bath- Wall Units for Heating/Cooling- In-unit washer and dryer inside of large walk-in closet/office.- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, quartz counter tops, ample cabinet storage and breakfast bar- Spacious living area flooded with light- Equally sized bedrooms with closets- Fully tiled bathroom includes sliding glass door shower stall- Recessed lighting- New hardwood floors throughoutContact Listing Agent for Details.