Brooklyn, NY
873 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

873 Lafayette Avenue

873 Lafayette Avenue
Location

873 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first tenants to live in this gorgeously renovated light-filled brownstone apartment located on a charming street in the heart of Bed-Stuy, This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit boasts a spacious and bright open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, ample storage and a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are large enough to accommodate a Queen bed. There are also top-of-the-line Heating/Cooling systems in place. Laundry option in walk-in windowed closet or space could be used for an in-home office. 873 Lafayette is a few blocks away from the Myrtle J,M,Z and the neighborhood has a variety of eateries, bars and groceries nearby.Brownstone Unit Features Include:- Brand new, gut renovation with luxury finishes- 2 Bedroom/1 Bath- Wall Units for Heating/Cooling- In-unit washer and dryer inside of large walk-in closet/office.- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, quartz counter tops, ample cabinet storage and breakfast bar- Spacious living area flooded with light- Equally sized bedrooms with closets- Fully tiled bathroom includes sliding glass door shower stall- Recessed lighting- New hardwood floors throughoutContact Listing Agent for Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
873 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 873 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 873 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
873 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 873 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 873 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 873 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 873 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
