873 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities
Be the first tenants to live in this gorgeously renovated light-filled brownstone apartment located on a charming street in the heart of Bed-Stuy, This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit boasts a spacious and bright open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, ample storage and a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are large enough to accommodate a Queen bed. There are also top-of-the-line Heating/Cooling systems in place. Laundry option in walk-in windowed closet or space could be used for an in-home office. 873 Lafayette is a few blocks away from the Myrtle J,M,Z and the neighborhood has a variety of eateries, bars and groceries nearby.Brownstone Unit Features Include:- Brand new, gut renovation with luxury finishes- 2 Bedroom/1 Bath- Wall Units for Heating/Cooling- In-unit washer and dryer inside of large walk-in closet/office.- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, quartz counter tops, ample cabinet storage and breakfast bar- Spacious living area flooded with light- Equally sized bedrooms with closets- Fully tiled bathroom includes sliding glass door shower stall- Recessed lighting- New hardwood floors throughoutContact Listing Agent for Details.